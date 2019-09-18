First Light Asset Management Has Raised Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Position by $375,445 as Stock Value Declined; Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Its Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $308,858

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 4,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 70,077 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 65,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 878,671 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,061 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 29,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,789 shares to 12,643 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV).

