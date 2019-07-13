First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Veracyte (VCYT) Position by $18.77 Million; As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Price Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosted Position by $3.47 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 750,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 772,579 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 462,006 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 58,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, up from 244,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 55,191 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability holds 6,751 shares. Kennedy Management stated it has 119,542 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 22 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 25,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mngmt holds 1.35% or 64,167 shares. 6,544 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 482,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 114,441 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 19,000 shares. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 3.39% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 18,547 shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma holds 94,371 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 18,200 shares. Raymond James Advsrs has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 376,870 shares to 323,680 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc by 354,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,628 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.36 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 94,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 37,094 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 29,300 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 926,299 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Limited Com has 0.92% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 3.45 million shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 354,814 shares. 18,042 are owned by Amer International. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 43,638 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 40,551 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 0.04% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. 51,765 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management. Aqr Cap Limited Com reported 235,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc reported 17,109 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.05% or 34,038 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.67 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA.