First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Atricure (ATRC) by $1.34 Million as Market Value Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Holding Held by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 193,167 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 10,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 47,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 36,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $205.76. About 2.97 million shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 1,000 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,302 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt holds 1.16% or 65,750 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Northern Trust accumulated 491,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Redmile Gru Ltd Liability holds 325,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 23,031 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 63,200 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 81,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AtriCure Is An Interesting Buy In December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 228,927 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $47.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cellectis Sa by 49,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lam Research Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity. Heckart Christine had sold 2,050 shares worth $354,616.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.45M shares to 153,756 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,313 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 17,261 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 24,349 shares. Penobscot Management Com Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,380 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 11,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Franklin Res holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.45M shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 2.72 million are held by Gru. Washington Trust Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mufg Americas has 100 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 7,755 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Lc reported 28 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities invested in 1,150 shares. Brinker Cap reported 2,377 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.