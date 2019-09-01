First Light Asset Management Has Lifted Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Holding by $844,227; Share Value Declined; Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $370,818 as Stock Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 44,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 1.33 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought $18.74M worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on Monday, June 3.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De reported 4,326 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Lp has 0.42% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 248,031 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.09% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 49,988 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Svcs Automobile Association has 134,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 28,415 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,999 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp invested in 0% or 3,870 shares. Alkeon Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 1,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Inc stated it has 95,640 shares. Consonance Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 145,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 991,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

