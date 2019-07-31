First Light Asset Management Has Lifted Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Position; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 658,761 shares traded or 35.89% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 533,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.69 million, up from 938,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 744,055 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 20.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

More notable recent Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halozyme presents 2019 outlook at JPM19; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZAGG Inc Acquires HALO, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer Mobile Accessories Company with an Extensive IP Portfolio, for $43 Million in Cash and Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halozyme: Explaining The Change In Trial Design – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold HALO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 115.20 million shares or 0.81% less from 116.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Lc has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Qs Investors Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 93,302 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 42,000 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 642,167 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 91,704 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated owns 177,661 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 84 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,636 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability has 29,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp has 145,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 89,288 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 0.08% or 16,702 shares in its portfolio.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares to 188,111 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).