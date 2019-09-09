First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by $2.24 Million; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Price Rose, Td Asset Management Boosted Position by $1.87 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.43. About 597,219 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 17,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,520 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 55,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 137,406 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 647,524 shares. Pnc Service reported 786 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,330 shares. 15,311 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Dafna Limited Liability reported 27,000 shares stake. Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Lc holds 147,158 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp stated it has 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 4,731 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Fil Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Proshare Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 4,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 97,301 were reported by Nikko Asset Management Americas. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 4.48 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 169,340 shares.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Establishes Positive Coverage for MIS SI Joint Fusion Using iFuse – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Consider – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Notch First Weekly Win of August in Mixed Trade – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40,631 shares to 211,164 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 EPS, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 650,000 shares to 115,200 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 60,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,631 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).