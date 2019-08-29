First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Its Codexis (CDXS) Holding; Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 8.90% above currents $55.4 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura maintained the shares of LVS in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse initiated Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. See Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) latest ratings:

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Codexis Inc (CDXS) stake by 31.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as Codexis Inc (CDXS)’s stock declined 6.08%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 723,760 shares with $14.86 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Codexis Inc now has $823.44M valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 164,310 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 21,152 shares to 611,162 valued at $49.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 533,099 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Cellectis Sa was raised too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $288,280 activity. Yang Patrick Y bought 12,000 shares worth $155,280. NICOLS JOHN J also bought $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $42.64 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 1.03M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M