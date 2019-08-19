First Light Asset Management Has Cut Position in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) by $11.17 Million as Stock Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Meridian Management Co Has Increased Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 363,285 shares traded or 29.48% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp- Terumo Cardiovascular Procedure Kits containing Pall LG6NS LeukoGuard® Leukocyte; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Unfiltered (Turkish) Coffee Consumption on Cardiovascular Risk Parameters; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING -TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF CSL112 FOR REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS FOLLOWING ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Postnatal Enalapril to Improve Cardiovascular fUnction Following Preterm Pre-eclampsia (PICk-UP); 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – New Published Clinical Trial Confirms NIAGEN® Supplementation Raised Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Levels and Potentially Improves Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Health

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $186.16. About 7.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – Facebook to revise terms of service to include more privacy language; 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported; 25/04/2018 – Are there any viable alternatives to Facebook?; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 08/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global (SSG) Partners with National Human Services Assembly to Expand Access to SSG’s Products, Solutions and Insights; 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid; 24/04/2018 – These are the rules that Facebook users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,821 shares to 65,660 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 158,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

