First Light Asset Management Has Cut Omnicell (OMCL) Stake By $11.09 Million; Boston Family Office Lowered By $383,690 Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 20.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 522,049 shares with $42.20 million value, down from 660,655 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 256,016 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,145 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 72,590 shares with $8.90 million value, down from 75,735 last quarter. Pepsico now has $178.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) stake by 6,970 shares to 181,397 valued at $17.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) stake by 3,680 shares and now owns 22,774 shares. Alphabet Class C (Google C) was raised too.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Management owns 129,372 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Company Ltd Liability Company owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory owns 53,105 shares. Notis holds 1.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,504 shares. Peoples Services reported 2.29% stake. Commerce Comml Bank has 804,875 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co owns 12,320 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 13,860 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,765 shares. London Of Virginia owns 2,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.6% or 21,162 shares. Fairview Investment Mgmt Lc owns 4,911 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sns Lc has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Shelton reported 833 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Brown Advisory holds 13,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management holds 0.08% or 5,710 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. 14,003 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 428,230 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Falcon Point Ltd Liability has 36,084 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Llc has 3.48% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1.55 million shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 72,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.14% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $59,155 worth of stock.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 1,768 shares to 26,816 valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 533,099 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) was raised too.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.