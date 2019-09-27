First Light Asset Management Has Cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake; Hartline Investment Lowered Its Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Stake

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) stake by 25.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 32,910 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)’s stock declined 27.22%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 98,649 shares with $11.26M value, down from 131,559 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 279,499 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972

Hartline Investment Corp decreased Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) stake by 13.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp sold 3,460 shares as Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 21,922 shares with $2.57M value, down from 25,382 last quarter. Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A now has $35.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.60 million shares traded or 46.92% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60)

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. Shares for $28,003 were bought by Aryeh Jason. Shares for $176,583 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. 1,000 shares were bought by Davis Todd C, worth $93,594 on Friday, August 2. Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091 worth of stock or 500 shares. On Friday, August 2 the insider Patel Sunil bought $95,980.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.60M for 61.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank has 38,000 shares. Zazove Assocs Lc holds 0.09% or 344,705 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 10,141 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 16,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 79,868 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 3,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 9,330 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 10 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Aqr Management Llc has 126,066 shares. 70,791 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 18 shares. Tekla Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 44,055 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0.04% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.06% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

