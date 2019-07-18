First Light Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) by $11.17 Million; As Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 326,001 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 348,108 shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING -TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF CSL112 FOR REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS FOLLOWING ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 21/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets to 2022: Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 84,401 shares. 25,000 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15. 25,000 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 250 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Lc owns 92,539 shares for 6.48% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 628,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 52,100 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com. Invesco Ltd reported 151,579 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.02% or 134,284 shares. Castleark Management Limited reported 126,082 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.06% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Mountain Lake Management Limited stated it has 335,000 shares or 9.52% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,408 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 567 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,300 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 5,531 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,602 shares stake.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 274.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 158,718 shares to 325,905 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 533,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Vapotherm Inc.