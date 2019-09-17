First Light Asset Management Has Cut Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake by $2.36 Million; Stock Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Maintains Holding in Motorola Solutions (Call) (MSI)

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 181,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.32 lastly. It is down 34.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Call) (MSI) by 214.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 15,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 637,717 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,417 shares to 70,077 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 2 shares stake. 411,500 are owned by Qvt L P. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 20,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.01% or 48,110 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 580,000 shares. Acuta Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 145,000 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 16,087 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 138 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BALL BRYAN, worth $66,750 on Thursday, June 20.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold $961.58 million worth of stock.