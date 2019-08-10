First Light Asset Management Has Cut Atricure (ATRC) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish NMC Health Plc (LON:NMC)

Among 3 analysts covering NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NMC Health PLC had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained NMC Health Plc (LON:NMC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and GBX 1986 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight”. See NMC Health Plc (LON:NMC) latest ratings:

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 914,307 shares with $24.49 million value, down from 965,797 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 118,521 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was upgraded by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Needham.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Com invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% or 7,649 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc stated it has 565,361 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Perkins Capital invested 1.16% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Products Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Sei has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 20,002 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 203,410 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 2.95 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 17,442 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 433,912 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Sg Americas Llc reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) stake by 449,190 shares to 2.18M valued at $38.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) stake by 18,842 shares and now owns 720,240 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) was raised too.

NMC Health Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services primarily in the United Arab Emirates and Spain. The company has market cap of 4.22 billion GBP. It operates in two divisions, Healthcare and Distribution & Services. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides professional medical services comprising diagnostic services; and hospital management services, as well as retails pharmaceutical goods.

The stock decreased 3.44% or GBX 72 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2023. About 598,038 shares traded. NMC Health Plc (LON:NMC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.