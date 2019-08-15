First Light Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Rose While Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.38M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 40,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 211,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 170,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 594,597 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Shire sells cancer biz as Takeda circles; FDA does about-face on Alkermes drug; 05/03/2018 Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes Receives Refusal To File Letter From FDA For ALKS 5461; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES EVALUATING EFFECT OF UPDATE ON 2018 FINANCIAL VIEWS; 07/03/2018 – Alkermes Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Seven Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 16/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Alkermes’s depression drug is back on track after an FDA ‘misunderstanding’; 19/04/2018 – Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 R&D Expenses of $415M-$445M; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Ltd Llc invested in 93,307 shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Friess Llc holds 0.49% or 728,746 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Massachusetts-based Cambridge Com has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 110,138 are held by Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corp. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 81,800 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). State Street owns 1.60M shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 0% or 133 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 295,822 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Cookson Peirce & Communications Inc accumulated 38,480 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Companyâ€™s â€˜Hawaii Projectâ€™ Reveals a $4 Trillion Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Enphase Gets a Charge from Q2 Earnings and Bright Outlook – Stockhouse” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ALXN or ALKS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Alkermes’s (NASDAQ:ALKS) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alkermes Plc (ALKS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes (ALKS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).