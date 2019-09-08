First Light Asset Management Decreased Its Atricure (ATRC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Heritage Investors Management Maintains Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 571,355 shares traded or 135.86% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,136 shares to 277,924 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,274 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp holds 7,714 shares. Motco has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,784 were accumulated by Frontier Invest Mngmt. Chickasaw Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Company holds 1,749 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd has 333 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Comml Bank holds 0.47% or 1,665 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 296 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,400 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 45,471 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,144 shares to 26,759 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 44,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).