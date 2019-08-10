First Light Asset Management Decreased Atricure (ATRC) Position by $1.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 118,521 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,119 shares. Quantum Mngmt reported 1.83% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 3,894 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0.02% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 16,908 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Oberweis Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 203,410 shares. 16,378 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 197 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 164 shares. Menta Cap reported 10,300 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 198,590 shares.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 12, 2019 – Atricure Inc (ATRC) President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel Sold $800,000 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) CEO Mike Carrel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied IHI Analyst Target Price: $261 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, IBM, ATRC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.36M shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 158,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Cognizant – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tpg Gru (Sbs) Advsrs Inc holds 2.16% or 1.52M shares. Bancorporation accumulated 15,199 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 83,769 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Loews stated it has 4,706 shares. New York-based National Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 7,386 are held by Whittier Of Nevada. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 602,135 shares. 19,751 are held by Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd. 494 were reported by Somerset Trust Co. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 602,108 shares stake. Riverpark Limited has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nomura Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,723 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Lc owns 171,640 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.