First Light Asset Management Cut Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $2.24 Million; Share Value Declined; Peconic Partners Increases Stake in Mastec (MTZ)

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 85,329 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.01. About 64,361 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 13,217 were accumulated by Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 14,213 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 82,374 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 4,580 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 7,562 shares. Invesco has 96,040 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Limited has 13.23 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 109,849 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 962 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,697 shares. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 9,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement owns 44,220 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

