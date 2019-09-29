First Light Asset Management Boosted Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding by $5.16 Million; Third Avenue Management Decreased Its Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 16,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 397,834 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.50 million, down from 414,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 1.22 million shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 396,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.21 million, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 420,199 shares traded or 128.88% up from the average. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82M for 17.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 8,084 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Long Pond Capital Lp stated it has 8.99% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Lasalle Secs Lc reported 3.22% stake. Victory Management invested in 2,863 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Pictet Asset accumulated 113,305 shares. Bb&T accumulated 8,238 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 6,696 shares. Strs Ohio has 220,195 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 26,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier owns 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 671 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Duncker Streett & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 856 shares. Barr E S has 316,934 shares for 2% of their portfolio.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 20,402 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $47.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) by 647,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vornado cashes out – requiem for NYC retail real estate? – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JBG Smith nets much more than expected with recent stock sale – Washington Business Journal” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vornado forms JV for retail portfolio valued at ~$5.56B – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) CEO Steven Roth on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11,984 shares to 499,344 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 131,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,865 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Com reported 0.03% stake. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6% or 3.14 million shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). The Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 94,354 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 2,897 shares. Birchview Cap Lp holds 140,303 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Granahan Mngmt Ma reported 777,964 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 105,387 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 795,628 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 442,723 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 326,304 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 0.02% or 80,900 shares.