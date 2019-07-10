First Light Asset Management Boosted Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $392,352; Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Price Rose While Palladium Partners Lowered Stake by $1.83 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 2,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 24,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $178.46. About 586,099 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 11,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 54,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 20/03/2018 – Facebook told to pull auditors from Cambridge Analytica’s offices; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,307 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pitcairn holds 1,740 shares. American Century stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny invested in 206,306 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Eqis Cap Management owns 0.19% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 12,793 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd holds 4,320 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2,143 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 327 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Colony Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2,715 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 9,353 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 155,810 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 79,659 shares.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Crispr Therapeutics Rose as Much as 18.7% Today – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex files for mixed shelf offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $50.32 million activity. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11. Parini Michael sold $658,674 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,247 shares valued at $794,273 was made by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 4. 2,125 shares were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A, worth $411,145 on Tuesday, January 22. $2.38M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Sachdev Amit on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Majedie Asset Limited has invested 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Capital Management has 5.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Insight 2811 stated it has 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.96% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 80,300 shares stake. Sol Capital Mngmt Commerce reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Envestnet Asset Management reported 848,132 shares. Karp Mngmt Corp reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 369,174 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.97% or 9.76M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 4,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Narwhal Management accumulated 15,678 shares. 29,050 are owned by Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.21 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Snap Stock Is Cheaper and Safer Than It Was in 2017 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Recent Decline of Facebook Stock Was a Great Buying Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Facebook Can Monetize Stories Faster and Better Than Snap – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.