First Light Asset Management Boosted Its Model N (MODN) Position by $7.64 Million as Share Value Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised Its Holding by $2.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21M shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 449,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 188,772 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Model N Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Weinberg Foundation Selects Newest Trustee – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Buffett Call Has Investors Buzzing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares.