First Light Asset Management Boosted Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Raised Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 95,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,805 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 209,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 5.60 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 287,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20M, up from 825,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 579,869 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 31 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors has 1,946 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 173,125 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel has 3.25% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 572,300 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,509 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 563,000 shares stake. Etrade Cap Limited Company reported 51,665 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 2,526 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 83 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.75% or 89,318 shares. 3,819 are held by First Dallas Secs. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 19,749 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited accumulated 0.09% or 8,190 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $418,992 worth of stock was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37 million.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,334 shares to 6,831 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,813 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Cloudera, and Mammoth Energy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Encourages Heron Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA rejects Heron’s application for pain med HTX-011; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares to 188,111 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).