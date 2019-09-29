First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Stake Has Lifted by Merriman Wealth Management Llc; Intel (INTC) Holding Has Upped by New England Research & Management Inc

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 11,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 31,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, up from 19,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 143,582 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,937 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 53,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 53,117 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,367 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,347 shares to 26,491 shares, valued at $78.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,522 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

