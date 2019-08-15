First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Shares Declined While Acadian Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Old West Investment Management Has Increased Its Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stake by $3.11 Million; Stock Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.545. About 134,100 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 14,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 25,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 11,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 14,392 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,619 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 491,257 shares in its portfolio. Prudential invested in 0% or 32,861 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 605,583 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 7,988 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 3,026 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 69,379 shares. Aperio Group Limited holds 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) or 14,999 shares. Eagle Asset has 159,082 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd stated it has 253,201 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 228,122 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl has 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 6,444 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 45,024 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 84,891 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Lc has 0.07% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 79,978 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myers Inds Inc (NYSE:MYE) by 63,358 shares to 22,960 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 151,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,035 shares, and cut its stake in Embotelladora Andina S A.