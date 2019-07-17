First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $8.44 Million; Barometer Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 754.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 9,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $405.55. About 502,940 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 216,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 460,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, down from 676,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 105,410 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by SHAW JEFF M. BURCHFIELD JAY D also sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 44,400 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB).

Analysts await First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 1.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FIBK’s profit will be $48.87 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

