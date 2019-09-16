First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Position Held by Acadian Asset Management Llc; First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Upped Its Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 203.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 52,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 78,662 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 25,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 53,525 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bank Of America, Sarepta, Wendy’s And More – Benzinga” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,003 shares to 74,491 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Joint Corp by 69,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,492 shares, and cut its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FIBK shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 105 shares. Caprock Group, a Idaho-based fund reported 7,555 shares. 61,449 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 49,175 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Inc Wa invested in 445,012 shares or 13.08% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 6,043 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 648,457 shares. Northern reported 592,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Jcsd Ltd Liability Corp owns 103,199 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Inc owns 514 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $37,805 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 58,042 shares to 21,343 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 270,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,459 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).