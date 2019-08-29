First Interstate Bank Upped Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $564,293; As Jabil Circuit (JBL) Shares Rose, Holder At Bancorp Has Increased Its Position

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $161.7. About 2.65 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 7.72% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 1.87M shares traded or 73.53% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability owns 5,724 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 4,296 are held by Cibc State Bank Usa. Moore Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Newman Dignan Sheerar has 9,425 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Oakworth Inc has 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.86 million are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 750,716 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Liability holds 5,931 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & Communications has invested 1.84% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.51% or 174,901 shares in its portfolio. 105,835 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2.64% or 13,652 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 41,810 are owned by Ashford Capital Management.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,101 shares to 73,884 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,212 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Foundry Prtnrs Limited holds 316,731 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 99,609 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 850 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 45,228 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 12,546 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Llc. Morgan Stanley owns 576,035 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 12,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated reported 476,553 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 11,897 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).