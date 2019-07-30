First Interstate Bank Trimmed Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Holding by $389,784; Stock Rose; As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Value Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 9,628 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 80,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $104.15. About 1.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.89 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,696 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc invested in 0.27% or 24,224 shares. 61,781 were accumulated by Newfocus Fin Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company. Willingdon Wealth has 14,072 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability holds 46,605 shares. 24,389 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insur. Johnson Finance Gp Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,049 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 189,558 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capital Investors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 144,051 shares. Hamel Associates has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Toth Financial Advisory has 864 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt stated it has 12,485 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 61,434 shares to 236,119 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,678 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,100 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com invested in 7,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 56,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 169,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 7,357 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 67,573 shares. Fmr Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,789 shares. Lafitte Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 22.7% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 131,956 shares. 8,030 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc accumulated 31,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Driehaus Ltd Liability Co owns 109,259 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 454 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 1.76 million shares.