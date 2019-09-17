First Interstate Bank Trimmed Its Stake in Paccar (PCAR) by $392,062; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake Maintained by Mcrae Capital Management Inc

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 5,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 10,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 190,174 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 90,224 shares to 276,928 shares, valued at $21.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.04% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 26,100 shares. Parkside Comml Bank stated it has 394 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 4.82 million shares stake. Apg Asset Nv reported 702,934 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 38,400 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Midas Mgmt Corporation has 2.08% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 67,000 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 281 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 7,707 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 1,124 shares. Franklin Resources has 3,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 22,327 shares. Interest Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51 million for 10.65 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.