First Interstate Bank Trimmed Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $2.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holding by $780,805

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 1.61 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 23,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 116,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 9.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares to 186,704 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 4,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

