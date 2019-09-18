First Interstate Bank Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake By $654,040; Lazard Asset Management Has Boosted Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position

First Interstate Bank decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank sold 3,320 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The First Interstate Bank holds 69,917 shares with $13.84M value, down from 73,237 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $221.48. About 2.49M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Yandex Nv (YNDX) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 80,801 shares as Yandex Nv (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 5.72 million shares with $217.27 million value, up from 5.64 million last quarter. Yandex Nv now has $12.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 193,965 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is -0.55% below currents $221.48 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23100 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24300 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

First Interstate Bank increased Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 90,224 shares to 276,928 valued at $21.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ssga Funds Management Inc stake by 36,312 shares and now owns 172,048 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLY) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 62,525 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.17% or 28,387 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 2.69% stake. Uss Invest Management holds 870,573 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 1.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisory Ltd Company owns 5,235 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 173,526 shares. Payden Rygel holds 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,400 shares. Wespac Limited Liability has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 83,552 shares. Sabal Tru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,401 shares. 22,179 are held by Investec Asset Mngmt North America. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 9.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth Llc reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 4.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 1.97 million shares to 9.38M valued at $406.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 71,873 shares and now owns 2,347 shares. Liberty All Sta (USA) was reduced too.