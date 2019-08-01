First Interstate Bank Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $549,198; Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 119,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 28.64 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 7.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,550 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 238,006 shares. Ionic Cap Mgmt Lc reported 3,540 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Incorporated Ne has 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rodgers Brothers holds 1.45% or 43,046 shares in its portfolio. Clough Prns Lp holds 287,000 shares. 50,817 were reported by White Pine Lc. Excalibur Mgmt Corp holds 37,152 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 346,565 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 234,286 shares. Argyle Capital Management holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,798 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cutter Brokerage has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,598 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 21,466 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares to 186,704 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,303 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).