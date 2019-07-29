First Interstate Bank Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Upped Stake in Vicor (VICR)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 23,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 116,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.65% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 674,491 shares traded or 302.18% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth invested 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin And Incorporated Tn reported 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co reported 0.19% stake. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 46,329 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,101 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Capital Limited Liability Company owns 7,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 2.77 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Communication reported 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bell National Bank & Trust stated it has 7,023 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farr Miller Washington Dc reported 2.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares to 186,704 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 4,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).