First Interstate Bank Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $340,662; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Valuation Rose While Shaker Investments Boosted Stake

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 3.08M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 26,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 46.05M shares traded or 105.62% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12,570 shares to 47,415 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,540 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 506,416 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,169 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP stated it has 0.05% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 54,827 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 6.85 million shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 57,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 138,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com invested in 1.08M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,735 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 41,216 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.28 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 70,649 shares. Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.08% or 162,564 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associate invested 0.78% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Factory Mutual invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Coldstream Management reported 93,345 shares. Cullinan Associate, a Kentucky-based fund reported 241,226 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sit Invest Assocs has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 80,182 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,510 shares. Bangor State Bank reported 32,934 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mcrae Cap owns 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,149 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 4.85 million shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny holds 1.5% or 207,069 shares in its portfolio. Grimes Communications owns 73,685 shares. 325,027 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. South Texas Money Management Ltd has 54,630 shares.