First Interstate Bank Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Raised by $564,293 as Stock Price Rose; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $195.99. About 1.84 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $166.79. About 941,395 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,990 shares to 92,083 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,136 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).