First Interstate Bank Position In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Has Boosted; Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined While Financial Engines Advisors Has Boosted Position by $400,539

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 203,559 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.06. About 1.48M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Bancorporation owns 135,311 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation reported 7,520 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based Wellington Shields And Communications Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,427 shares. Guardian LP invested in 1,200 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 1.93M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Management Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,924 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 6,716 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth invested in 0.03% or 192 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West has 2,715 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 90,267 shares. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 46,111 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Herald Mngmt Ltd owns 1,450 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,094 shares to 29,136 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,728 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN) by 2.72 million shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $37.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (BND) by 245,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,399 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $61.74 million activity.