First Interstate Bank Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $2.42 Million as Stock Rose; Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) Stock Price Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Cut Position by $1.71 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 23,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 116,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB) by 72,976 shares to 105,694 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).