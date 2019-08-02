First Interstate Bank Lowered By $338,009 Its Amer Express Co (AXP) Holding; Wills Financial Group Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding

First Interstate Bank decreased Amer Express Co (AXP) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as Amer Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The First Interstate Bank holds 73,884 shares with $8.08 million value, down from 76,985 last quarter. Amer Express Co now has $102.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $123.3. About 201,623 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 35.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 4,196 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 15,952 shares with $1.52M value, up from 11,756 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $48.70B valuation. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 837,915 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America initiated the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.82 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 7,896 are owned by Nbt Retail Bank N A New York. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 1,899 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,630 shares. Hodges reported 12,618 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 11,147 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,854 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.17% or 37,812 shares. Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y holds 1.42% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,575 shares. Bath Savings Trust Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

First Interstate Bank increased Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 28,755 shares to 186,704 valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,379 shares and now owns 45,030 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLB) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Susquehanna maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 202,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,259 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,127 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 265,750 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 516,401 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 127,130 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,389 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 136,500 shares. Sir Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 58,200 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 87,200 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 517,568 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Trust owns 5,239 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pension Serv reported 575,090 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 75,111 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 2,737 are owned by Gideon Advsr Inc.

