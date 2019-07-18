First Interstate Bank Lowered Amer Express Co (AXP) Position; BIOVIE (BIVI) Shorts Increased By 97.22%

First Interstate Bank decreased Amer Express Co (AXP) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as Amer Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The First Interstate Bank holds 73,884 shares with $8.08M value, down from 76,985 last quarter. Amer Express Co now has $106.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 1.87 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

BIOVIE INC (OTCMKTS:BIVI) had an increase of 97.22% in short interest. BIVI’s SI was 7,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 97.22% from 3,600 shares previously. With 85,300 avg volume, 0 days are for BIOVIE INC (OTCMKTS:BIVI)’s short sellers to cover BIVI’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.095. About 20,000 shares traded. BioVie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BioVie Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various drug therapies. The company has market cap of $30.06 million. The firm develops BIV201, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to liver cirrhosis. It currently has negative earnings. It also discovers and develops a range of antibiotics for gram-negative and gram-positive bacterial infections.

More important recent BioVie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioVie IPO: It Is Speculative – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “BioVie Seeks $23 Million In Nasdaq IPO – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Iconic Brands Press Release Dated August 8, 2018 OTC Markets:ICNB – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about BioVie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cellceutix: Financing Partners Arrested For Alleged Ponzi Scheme, Company Faces Risk Of Death Spiral Liquidity Crunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2017.

First Interstate Bank increased First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) stake by 61,434 shares to 236,119 valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 8,111 shares and now owns 34,583 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLK) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. Shares for $1.29M were sold by Squeri Stephen J on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.50 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested in 151.61M shares or 8.31% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 7,340 shares. Chevy Chase holds 587,634 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% or 40,430 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The California-based Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Natixis has 0.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 526,076 shares. Savant Cap Ltd invested in 7,802 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lee Danner Bass holds 0.09% or 7,281 shares. Fort Point Prns Lc reported 7,587 shares. 169,375 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 100,008 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il reported 404,121 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co accumulated 66,383 shares.