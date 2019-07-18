First Interstate Bank Lifted First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Stake; Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 4 trimmed and sold stakes in Glen Burnie Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now own: 215,584 shares, up from 206,795 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Glen Burnie Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

First Interstate Bank increased First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) stake by 35.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank acquired 61,434 shares as First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK)’s stock declined 2.80%. The First Interstate Bank holds 236,119 shares with $9.40M value, up from 174,685 last quarter. First Interstate Bancsystem In now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 130,598 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 253,201 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.03% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Alphaone Invest Svcs Lc holds 270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 51,982 shares stake. Boston Prtn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 100,282 shares. Moreover, Jcsd Ltd Liability Corp has 3.04% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 103,199 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Blackrock owns 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 2.48M shares. Alpine Management Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.46% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Prudential Finance holds 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) or 32,861 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 50,379 shares. Menta Cap has invested 0.29% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 33,032 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $37,805 activity. Wold Peter I bought 1,000 shares worth $37,805.

First Interstate Bank decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 1,550 shares to 36,212 valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 13,094 shares and now owns 29,136 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FIBK vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 172 shares traded. Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) has declined 4.62% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GLBZ News: 19/04/2018 – Ocwen Financial Corporation Names Glen Messina President and Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINL NAMES GLEN MESSINA PRESIDENT-CEO; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Glen Cove, Ny’s Go Bonds; 03/04/2018 – GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC – REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT ITS CYANIDE CIRCUIT SYSTEM HAS BEEN STABILIZED; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen Fincl Corp Names Glen Messina President and CEO; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Winner: Grand Chief Herb Norwegian awarded Glen Davis Conservation Leadership Prize; 01/05/2018 – SundaySky Strengthens Executive Team with the Addition of Glen Sussman as CFO

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Glen Burnie Bancorp for 16,692 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 724 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Glen Burnie Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:GLBZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2018 Dividend Nasdaq:GLBZ – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Julie Mussog Joins Glen Burnie Bancorp’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.