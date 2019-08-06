First Interstate Bank Lifted By $3.94 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Medifast (MED) Shorts Raised By 3.08%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) had an increase of 3.08% in short interest. MED’s SI was 1.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.08% from 1.47 million shares previously. With 240,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s short sellers to cover MED’s short positions. The SI to Medifast Inc’s float is 13.25%. The stock increased 4.06% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 187,295 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25

First Interstate Bank increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 86.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank acquired 2,215 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The First Interstate Bank holds 4,769 shares with $8.49 million value, up from 2,554 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $868.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $9.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.39. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule

Among 3 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc has $250 highest and $13000 lowest target. $198.67’s average target is 94.68% above currents $102.05 stock price. Medifast Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, March 11. Sidoti maintained Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $216 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.27 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 31,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot L P stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,074 shares. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,924 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 4,937 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company accumulated 4,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.01% or 32,896 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Blackrock Inc owns 1.69 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 9,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 7,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 34,458 shares.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

First Interstate Bank decreased Select Sector Spdr (XLY) stake by 38,319 shares to 11,649 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Trust (HYG) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 2,610 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.