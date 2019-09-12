First Interstate Bank Increases Position in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK); Freeport Mcmoran (FCX) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $906,950 as Share Price Declined

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (FCX) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 82,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 179,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 96,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 26.25M shares traded or 40.27% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 16,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 252,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 236,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 202,461 shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.

