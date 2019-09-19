First Interstate Bank Holds Stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D); Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Alley Company Has Lowered Position

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.74. About 8.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 158,233 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,988 were reported by Beaumont Finance Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vident Invest Advisory Lc stated it has 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Franklin Res invested in 21.91M shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company holds 11,340 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 584,200 shares. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 52,057 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 29,213 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 1.47 million shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 2,043 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.03% or 6,835 shares in its portfolio. 30,224 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Orrstown Fincl Serv has 1,254 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 1.82% or 181,570 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,870 shares to 73,339 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,606 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Randolph Inc owns 273,252 shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Old National Bankshares In stated it has 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 4.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Group Lc holds 3.21% or 28,218 shares. Light Street Capital Ltd accumulated 2.53% or 348,850 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd invested in 9,467 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc owns 161,871 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. 916,938 were accumulated by Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny. Sol Capital Management Company invested in 33,119 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Capital Mangement accumulated 12,339 shares. Lafayette Inc has 44,130 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Cap Management accumulated 4.07% or 80,108 shares. Martin Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 57,384 shares.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.