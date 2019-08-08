First Interstate Bank Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Upped by $564,293; Second Curve Capital Cut Its New Home Co (NWHM) Stake by $320,000; Valuation Declined

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 40,194 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 1.01M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Savings Bank has invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Covington Cap Management reported 97,604 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 65,865 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 34,526 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & holds 7,712 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 166,980 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 9,400 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.63% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First In owns 280 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 131,893 were reported by Stevens Capital Management L P.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 8,000 shares to 2,610 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,063 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $312,989 activity. Webb H Lawrence had bought 12,345 shares worth $49,997 on Monday, June 17. Shares for $50,550 were bought by HEESCHEN PAUL C on Friday, March 8. The insider Stelmar Wayne bought $8,740.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Inc owns 102,700 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.01% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 33,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) or 731,678 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3,159 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 8,100 shares. Kennedy Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Gsa Llp holds 10,500 shares. State Street reported 242,830 shares stake. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 10,070 shares. 35,700 are held by Lsv Asset. Northern stated it has 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 15,627 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The New Home Company Announces Ellison Park, a Collection of Modern Residences Located in the Heart of the Silicon Valley – Business Wire” on June 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hundreds Attend 5th Annual Women’s Leadership Conferenceâ€”Presented by BIA/Orange County Chapter and The New Home Companyâ€”For Crucial Discussion on Diversity in the Workplace – Business Wire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is The New Home Company About To Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leonard Miller Elected President of The New Home Company – Business Wire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.