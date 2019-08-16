First Interstate Bank Has Upped Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $564,293 as Shares Rose; As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Rose, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed by $615,600 Its Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 63,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 1.17M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.65 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 10,109 shares. Icon Advisers reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Banque Pictet Cie has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 48,325 shares. Legacy Private Company has 1.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 58,154 shares. Moreover, Psagot House has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,710 shares. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Headinvest Lc invested in 1,500 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested in 26,665 shares or 1.58% of the stock. 3,079 were accumulated by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Webster National Bank N A invested in 0.09% or 3,945 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 349 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,623 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 130,718 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares to 157,728 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,884 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,116 shares to 119,642 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 5,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management has 6,647 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 125 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Robecosam Ag reported 0.36% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt invested in 30,398 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Coastline accumulated 65,423 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,725 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 2,830 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 497,839 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% or 8,101 shares.