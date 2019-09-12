First Interstate Bank Has Upped Its First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Position by $645,216 as Market Value Declined; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Integre Asset Management Trimmed Holding

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 16,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 252,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 236,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 70,180 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.68. About 462,005 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold FIBK shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 33,447 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,498 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 323,239 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 587 shares. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Svcs Ltd has invested 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 29,751 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mendon Capital Advsr Corp, a New York-based fund reported 93,058 shares. Caprock Grp Inc owns 0.06% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 7,555 shares. 138 were accumulated by Pittenger Anderson. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 75,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Icm Asset Inc Wa, Washington-based fund reported 445,012 shares. Boston Prns invested 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,491 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,606 shares to 34,606 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,079 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $37,805 activity.

