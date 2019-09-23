First Interstate Bank Has Upped By $417,571 Its Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Stake; Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Petrofac Ltd has GBX 761 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 576.50’s average target is 36.55% above currents GBX 422.2 stock price. Petrofac Ltd had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 539.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 821.00 New Target: GBX 761.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

First Interstate Bank increased Dominion Res(Vir) (D) stake by 165.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank acquired 5,423 shares as Dominion Res(Vir) (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The First Interstate Bank holds 8,706 shares with $673,000 value, up from 3,283 last quarter. Dominion Res(Vir) now has $65.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 562,897 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

More notable recent Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Petrofac Limited’s (LON:PFC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) By 45%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Saudi Attacks Mean Oil & Gas Gains, Airlines Pain – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Petrofac (LON:PFC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.27% or GBX 9.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 422.2. About 1.03 million shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.50 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. 21,400 shares were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E, worth $1.69M on Friday, September 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Resources has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.91% below currents $81.05 stock price. Dominion Resources had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, April 12. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

First Interstate Bank decreased Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,870 shares to 73,339 valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 22,004 shares and now owns 70,079 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.