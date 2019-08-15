First Interstate Bank Has Trimmed Amer Express Co (AXP) Holding by $338,009 as Market Valuation Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hengehold Capital Management Has Upped Stake

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 73,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 1.49M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 4.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G veteran tapped as marketing chief of beverage retailer – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Time To Ring The Register? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 2,762 shares. Delta Ltd owns 48,970 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Service stated it has 33,827 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Llc owns 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,837 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 209,264 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Limited Co holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 170,420 shares. Boltwood holds 1.92% or 28,234 shares. Adirondack Company has invested 2.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 2.25% stake. Welch Grp Inc Limited Com holds 291,370 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation reported 317 shares. Moreover, Kessler Inv Grp has 3.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 5,200 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 19,525 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 23 shares. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 8,594 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 360,690 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited. Oakbrook Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,630 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated holds 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,269 shares. Westchester Cap owns 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 500 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.92% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bartlett Co Limited Liability holds 51,519 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 0.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thompson Inc invested in 8,736 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.