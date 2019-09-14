First Interstate Bank Has Raised Its Stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) as Valuation Declined; Merriman Wealth Management Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $468,082

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,311 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 16,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,726 shares. Covington Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 40,816 shares stake. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co reported 7.14 million shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 0.07% or 6,327 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Eastern Financial Bank has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hudock Group Limited Company invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Ocean Ltd owns 49 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 31,475 shares stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.03% or 3,736 shares. First Personal Service accumulated 307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.41M are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. First Citizens Commercial Bank accumulated 17,469 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 100,138 shares. The New York-based Centre Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,304 shares to 70,580 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,072 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.34% or 439,398 shares. Ifrah Svcs has 16,601 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Somerset Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,921 shares. Lincluden Management Limited has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,007 shares. Parsons Capital Inc Ri owns 125,505 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 60,874 are owned by Cap City Fl. 50,568 are held by Boys Arnold & Com Inc. 2.23M were reported by Rothschild & Communications Asset Mgmt Us. M Hldgs Securities holds 0.61% or 31,664 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 72,906 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Loomis Sayles & Communication Ltd Partnership holds 71,351 shares.