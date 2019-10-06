First Interstate Bank Has Raised Holding in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) as Share Price Declined; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) by $33.54 Million

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.09 million shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 197,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 882,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.10M, up from 684,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $193.95. About 828,624 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 5,871 shares. Moreover, Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Co has 2.4% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 10.21 million shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). D E Shaw Inc reported 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 275,841 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 655 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 10,543 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited invested in 2,073 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.01% or 18,791 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 491 shares. First Mercantile Company accumulated 1,270 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 694,687 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $108.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 91,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,312 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 7,316 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 3,165 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11,086 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 55,660 shares. Kentucky-based Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Contravisory Invest Inc reported 5,832 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc reported 105 shares. Manchester Mgmt Llc stated it has 3,109 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 191,492 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 5.25 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 94,164 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Motco reported 53,661 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,261 shares to 151,467 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,580 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

