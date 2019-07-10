First Interstate Bank Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 20. See NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

First Interstate Bank decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 20.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank sold 23,990 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The First Interstate Bank holds 92,083 shares with $9.32M value, down from 116,073 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $367.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 6.92M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 361,726 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Advsrs Ltd reported 396,327 shares or 6.56% of all its holdings. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 0.03% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Legacy Cap Prtn stated it has 49,600 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 19,821 are owned by Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 18,500 are held by Conestoga Advisors Ltd. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,591 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 19,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 32,456 shares. Sg Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 155 shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,730 shares. Ranger Lp invested in 1.79% or 1.21M shares. The California-based Granite Investment Prns Limited has invested 2.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 165,500 shares in its portfolio.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 366.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.11 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,212 are held by Godsey & Gibb Assoc. Burgundy Asset invested in 19,522 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 30,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Co holds 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 74,386 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 1.75M shares. Willis Investment Counsel has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 199,105 shares. Coe Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 24,993 shares. Dillon Assocs reported 30,789 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture holds 20,000 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan holds 6,400 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Accredited invested in 12,064 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 1.6% or 28,414 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 3.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

First Interstate Bank increased Select Sector Spdr (XLB) stake by 72,976 shares to 105,694 valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,379 shares and now owns 45,030 shares. State Street Etf/Usa was raised too.